DDP Reveals His Mount Rushmore Of Pro Wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer DDP recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet for an in-depth interview on his INSIGHT podcast, during which he revealed his Mount Rushmore of Pro Wrestling.

DDP shared five names as he listed Ric Flair, Jake Roberts, Dusty Rhodes, Hulk Hogan, and Steve Austin.

“Oh, yeah, of course, gotta be Flair, you know? Gotta be Jake. You gotta have Dusty up there because it’s, you know, I just thought he was unbelievable. And I will put up five guys, put Hogan and Austin up there, you know? It was like those guys did a lot, just monstrous for the business. Austin was such and still is today. He could go back there tomorrow and be the most important guy in the company. And do s**t that he did with KO [Kevin Owens]. Outside the ring, stomping and bumping. He’s freakin Austin that’s [Austin still being a top 5 merchandise seller for WWE] why he has to be on that Mount Rushmore. When we were on the road together in the beginning, he won’t drive with many people. He’ll just do it…I remember going to Chattanooga when he lived here in Texas, and I don’t remember who I was driving with, but all I know is he just drove by me (DDP held up a middle finger to reenact what Austin was doing while driving by him).”

You can check out the complete interview below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)