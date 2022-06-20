DDP Reveals How He Ended His Heat With Ric Flair

Diamond Dallas Page discussed a wide range of topics on the DDP Snake Pit podcast.

During it, he described how, after their WCW days, he finally sat down with Ric Flair at a RAW show in 2008 and put an end to their feud:

“I knew what I wanted to do. I knew what I wanted to say… He came into the green room; of course, he got swarmed like he always does. Eventually, people moved out, and now it’s just Ric and me… We go out to the side, and I said, ‘You know Ric, I know we’ve had heat on and off over the years.’ He was like, ‘Ah Diamond, don’t worry about that.’ I go, ‘Ric; I’m not worried about it. I want to fix it.’”

“I don’t know how it happened. You know I’ve said some sh*t, you’ve said some sh*t, and I just want to fix it. I’d love to start all over again. I said I love Ric Flair; I don’t want to feel this way about you; I don’t want you to feel this way about me. I said, ‘I’m Diamond Dallas Page, and I put my hand out.’ And he popped. He gave me a hug and a kiss on the forehead and said, ‘ God bless you, brother. From then on, we built a relationship.”

