DDP Shares Heartfelt Story About CM Punk’s Respectful Tribute And ‘Paving The Way’

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, where he talked about a number of topics including how he has a lot of respect for top WWE star CM Punk and how he is a huge fan of The Best In The World.

DDP said, “For me, I’m a fan of CM Punk and everything about his whole Punk-ism, you know? Just how he connects with the people and is so over. When he saw me, he literally came up, gave me a hug, and said, ‘Hey man, just want to welcome you in and thank you for paving the way.’ That was super cool of Punk. I already had a lot of respect for him, but that moment really meant a lot to me.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.