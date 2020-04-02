DDP’s Live Documentary Premiere On Facebook, WWE/Papa John’s Promotion

– WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page will be hosting the premiere of his “DDPY Rebuild” documentary this Friday on Facebook. The film premiere will air at 3pm ET on the DDPY Facebook page. DDP tweeted the following details:

Hey Guys, You are invited to our DDPY Film Premiere – We can Rebuild you! Friday at 3 PM ET on our DDPY Facebook Page. https://t.co/GOyOkM4Aex #DDP #DDPY #FitnessGoals pic.twitter.com/9bOyfj7DND — Diamond Dallas Page (@RealDDP) April 2, 2020

– WWE has announced Papa John’s as another sponsor for WrestleMania 36. They have teamed up for a WrestleMania 36 virtual watch party that will see 5 fans win free pizza for a year plus a replica WWE Title belt. Fans are asked to post their best WWE Superstar poses to @PapaJohns on Twitter with the #Sweepstakes and #PJxWWE hashtags to be eligible. Details are in the tweet below: