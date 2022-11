DDT D-Oh Grand Prix Night 8 Results – November 18, 2022

Yusuke Okada defeated Yuki Ishida (6:45) (Pre Show)

4 On 3 Handicap Match

Pheromones defeated Akito,Antonio Honda,Gorgeous Matsuno & Masahiro Takanashi (8:28) (Pre Show)

6 Man Tag Team Match

Damnation TA defeated Eruption & Yuya Koroku (5:57)

8 Man Tag Team Match

Disaster Box & Naruki Doi defeated The 37Kamina & Takeshi Masada (11:38)

Non Title Block A Match Of The D-Oh Grand Prix

Extreme Champion Joey Janela (4) vs. Ricky Shane Page (4) ends in a Double Count Out (11:36)

Block A Match Of The D-Oh Grand Prix

KO-D Tag Team Champion Naomi Yoshimura (4) defeated Tetsuya Endo (5) (7:05)

Non Title Block A Match Of The D-Oh Grand Prix

Universal Champion & 10 Man Tag Team Champion Yuki Ueno (6) defeated Daisuke Sasaki (5) (16:53) (Ueno wins Block A)

Block B Match Of The D-Oh Grand Prix

Chris Brookes (4) defeated Yuji Hino (7) (12:10)

Non Title Block B Match Of The D-Oh Grand Prix

Yukio Naya (8) defeated KO-D Openweight Champion & KO-D Tag Team Champion Kazusada Higuchi (7) (19:05) (Naya wins Block B)

Finals (Dec 4th)

Block A Winner Universal Champion & 10 Man Tag Team Champion Yuki Ueno vs. Block B Winner Yukio Naya

Final Standings For D-Oh Grand Prix

Block A

1st Place- Universal Champion & 10 Man Tag Team Champion Yuki Ueno (6 Points) (3-2)

2nd Place- Tetsuya Endo & Daisuke Sasaki (5 Points) (2-1-2)

Last Place- Extreme Champion Joey Janela & Ricky Shane Page (4 Points) (2-1-1) & KO-D Tag Team Champion Naomi Yoshimura (4 Points) (2-3)

Block B

1st Place- Yukio Naya (8 Points) (4-1)

2nd Place- KO-D Openweight Champion & KO-D Tag Team Champion Kazusada Higuchi & Yuji Hino (7 Points) (3-1-1)

3rd Place- Chris Brookes (4 Points) (2-3)

Last Place- 10 Man Tag Team Champion Mao & Kanon (2 Points) (1-4)