DDT Goes Yokohama Results – April 1, 2023

Tag Team Match

Tomomitsu Matsunaga & Yusuke Okada defeated Toru Owashi & Kazuma Sumi by submission via Crab Hold on Sumi (6:14)

O 40 Title Match

Makoto Oishi (c) defeated Antonio Honda by submission via Fujiyama Knee Lock (8:44) (STILL CHAMIPION!!!)

Tag Team Match

Kotaro Suzuki & Soma Takao defeated Keigo Nakamura & Yuki Ishida via Official Endless Waltz on Ishida (11:24)

Invisible Man defeated Kazuki Hirata via Dragonrana (12:02)

Hardcore Match

Masashi Takeda defeated MJ Paul via Reverse U-Crash Kai (12:15)

Non Title Match

KO-D Openweight Champion Yuji Hino defeated Akito by submission via King Kong Sleeper (10:04)

Tag Team Match

Harashima & Hikaru Sato defeated Yukio Sakaguchi & Masahiro Takanashi via Somato on Takanashi (14:15)

Triple Threat King Of DDT Qualifying Match

Hideki Okatani defeated Yuya Koroku & 10 Man Tag Team Champion Toi Kojima via Double Arm Suplex on Koroku (12:00) (He will face Shunma Katsumata in the 1st Round)