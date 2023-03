DDT Judgement Results – March 21, 2023

Tag Team Match

Ilusion & Munetatsu Nakamura defeated El Unicorn & Raimu Imai via Modified Pedigree on Unicorn (8:15)

Tag Team Match

Yuya Koroku & Yuki Ishida defeated 10 Man Tag Team Champion Toi Kojima & Kazuma Sumi by submission via Modified Triangle Lancer on Sumi (9:02)

Tag Team Match

Keisuke Ishii & Soma Takao defeated Kazuki Hirata & Yoshihiko via Running Double Arm Driver on Hirata (10:39)

O 40 Title Triple Threat Match

Makoto Oishi defeated Gorgeous Matsuno & Shinichiro Kawamatsu via Cradle on Matsuno (4:54) (NEW CHAMPION!!!!)

8 Man Tag Team Match

Anti Pheromones Task Force (Ironman Heavymetalweight Champion Akito,Toru Owashi,Hiroshi Yamato & Yusuke Okada) vs. Pheromones (Yuki Iino,Danshoku Dieno,Yumehito Imanari & Koju Takeda) ended in a No Contest (11:21)

Tag Team Match

Wasteland War Party (Max The Impaler & Heidi Howitzer) defeated 6 Man Tag Team Champion Super Sasadango Machine & Antonio Honda via Combined Body Press on Honda (7:46)

Saki Akai defeated Masahiro Takanashi via Quetzalcoatl (9:19)

Tag Team Match

Harashima & Keigo Nakamura defeated Eruption (Yukio Sakaguchi & Hideki Okatani) via Somato on Okatani (12:26)

2023 D Generations Cup Winner Takeshi Masada defeated Hikaru Machida via Samurai Driver 01 (6:31)

6 Man Tag Team Match

Damnation TA (Daisuke Sasaki,MJ Paul & Kanon) defeated Chris Brookes,Drew Parker & Hagane Shinno by submission via La Mistica Crossface Lock on Shinno (11:55)

Extreme Title Match

Jun Akiyama (c) defeated Kotaro Suzuki via Wrist-Clutch Cradle (10:48) (STILL CHAMPION!!!!) (Recommend)

Konosuke Takeshita defeated Sanshiro Takagi via Knockout (13:17)

10 Man Tag Team Champion & 6 Man Tag Team Champion Yuki Ueno defeated Samuray Del Sol via WR (13:28) (Recommend)

Universal Title Match

Tetsuya Endo defeated Naruki Doi (c) via Burning Star Press (20:49) (NEW CHAMPION!!!!) (Recommend)

KO-D Tag Team Titles Falls Count Anywhere Match

ShunMao (Shunma Katsumata & Mao) (c) defeated Hariamo (Kazusada Higuchi & Ryota Nakatsu) via Oretachi No Madmax on Nakatsu (18:15) (STILL CHAMPION!!!!!)

KO-D Openweight Title Match

Yuji Hino (c) defeated Yukio Naya via F*ckin’ BOMB (22:23) (STILL CHAMPION!!!!) (Recommend)