DDT Memories Of Summer Vacation Night 2 Results – August 19, 2023

Bloodsport Match

KO-D Tag Team Champion & O 40 Champion Makoto Oishi defeated Kanon via Count Out (11:07)

2 On 1 Handicap Match

Yuki Iino defeated Akito & Yusuke Okada by submission via Judgement Of Pheromones on Akito (9:03)

Tag Team Match

Masamune & Yukio Naya defeated 6 Man Tag Team Champion Hideki Okatani & Kazuma Sumi by submission via Komoritsuri Katame on Sumi (8:40)

6 Person Tag Team Match

6 Man Tag Team Champion Saki Akai, Jun Akiyama & Antonio Honda defeated Harimao (Kazusada Higuchi & Yuki Ishida) & Rukiya via Rotating Leg Hold on Rukiya (12:31)

Tag Team Match

Damnation TA (Daisuke Sasaki & MJ Paul) defeated Toi Kojima & Yuya Koroku by submission via Crossface on Kojima (12:17)

Tag Team Match

KO-D Openweight Champion Chris Brookes & KO-D Tag Team Champion Yuji Hino defeated Harashima & Takeshi Masada via Praying Mantis Bomb on Masada (14:22)

Tag Team Match

Romance Dawn (Soma Takao & Shota) defeated 6 Man Tag Team Champion Yukio Sakaguchi & Extreme Champion Kazuki Hirata via Gin N Tonic on Hirata (16:04)