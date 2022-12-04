DDT Pro 2022 D-Oh Grand Prix Finals Results (12/4/22); Yuki Ueno vs. Yukio Naya; Joey Janela

On December 4th, DDT Pro-Wrestling presented its 2022 D-Oh Grand Prix Tournament Finals Event from Korakeun Hall in Tokyo, Japan.
The main event of the show saw tournament winner of the A Block Yuki Ueno taking on the B Block winner Yukio Naya in the final match of the tournament. In addition to a gorgeous trophy, the winner of the final match will earn a shot at the KO-D Openweight Championship currently held by Kazusada Higuchi.
The 2022 D-Oh Grand Prix Tournament began on November 1 with 12 entrants that, in addition to Yuki Ueno and Yukio Naya, included Testsuya Endo, Kazusada Higuchi and Joey Janela.
Yuki Ueno won Block A with 6 points and Yukio Naya finished atop Block B with 8 points setting up the final match on December 4th at the legendary Korakuen Hall.
Here are the DDT Pro D-Oh Grand Prix Results and highlights.
- D-Oh GRAND PRIX 2022 Grand Final: Yuki Ueno (Block A Winner) defeated Yukio Naya (Block B Winner) to win the tournament.
- DDT EXTREME Championship (TLC Match): Jun Akiyama defeated Joey Janela (c) to become the new DDT EXTREME Champion. (After the match, Akiyama was challenged by Super Sasadango Machine for the DDT EXTREME Title on 29th December)
- Kazusada Higuchi & Yuji Hino & Chris Brookes & Ricky Shane Page defeated Daisuke Sasaki & Minoru Fujita & MJ Paul & KANON
- Naruki Doi & Toru Owashi & Kazuki Hirata defeated HARASHIMA & Yukio Sakaguchi & Kazuma Sumi
- Tetsuya Endo & Kotaro Suzuki & Yusuke Okada defeated MAO & Shunma Katsumata & Toi Kojima
- Soma Takao & Hideki Okatani & Hikari Machida defeated Yuya Koroku & Yuki Ishida & Takeshi Masada
- Yuki “Sexy” Iino & Danshoku “Dandy” Dieno defeated Akito & Antonio Honda
