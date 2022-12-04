DDT Pro 2022 D-Oh Grand Prix Finals Results (12/4/22); Yuki Ueno vs. Yukio Naya; Joey Janela

On December 4th, DDT Pro-Wrestling presented its 2022 D-Oh Grand Prix Tournament Finals Event from Korakeun Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

The main event of the show saw tournament winner of the A Block Yuki Ueno taking on the B Block winner Yukio Naya in the final match of the tournament. In addition to a gorgeous trophy, the winner of the final match will earn a shot at the KO-D Openweight Championship currently held by Kazusada Higuchi.

The 2022 D-Oh Grand Prix Tournament began on November 1 with 12 entrants that, in addition to Yuki Ueno and Yukio Naya, included Testsuya Endo, Kazusada Higuchi and Joey Janela.

Yuki Ueno won Block A with 6 points and Yukio Naya finished atop Block B with 8 points setting up the final match on December 4th at the legendary Korakuen Hall.

Here are the DDT Pro D-Oh Grand Prix Results and highlights.