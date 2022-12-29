DDT Pro-Wrestling Announces D Generations Cup Tournament

DDT Pro-Wrestling announced today that they will be holding a D GENERATIONS CUP tournament that will feature young DDT Pro talent.

The announcement came during DDT Pro’s Never Mind event on December 29th.

After DDT Pro-Wrestling president Sanshiro Takigi defeated Takeshi Masada, he made the announcement about the D GENERATIONS CUP tournament.

Numerous new DDT Pro talent were in the ring for the announcement and all expressed excitement for the upcoming tournament.

The winner of the tournament will earn the opportunity to wrestle on the upcoming DDT Pro-Wrestling events scheduled for the USA in Hollywood, California on March 30th and 31st.

This will be the first DDT Pro-Wrestling new talent tournament for seven years.

The participating talent and match schedules have not yet been released as of this writing.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more information on DDT Pro-Wrestling’s D GENERATION CUP.