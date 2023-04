DDT Pro-Wrestling April Fool 2023 Results (4/9/2023)

On April 9th, the stars of DDT Pro-Wrestling returned to Korakuen Hall in Tokyo after a successful two day tour in the USA to present April Fool 2023.

The show was headlined with a KO-D Tag Team Championship match as the champions MAO & Shunma Katsumata were able to overcome a very tough challenge from HARASHIMA & Keigo Nakamura to retain their titles.

Joey Janela made his return to DDT Pro as he was on the losing end of an eight man tag team match as he, Naruki Doi, Chris Brookes & Takeshi Masada were defeated by Tetsuya Endo, Jun Akiyama, Kotaro Suzuki & Yusuke Okada.

Yuki Ueno, who made a huge impression on the fans during DDT Pro’s two day USA tour, defeated Yuni in an excellent match up.

Here are the full for DDT Pro’s April Fool 2023 event on April 9th: