DDT Pro-Wrestling “DDT YOKOHAMA Unlimited Vol.2” Results (3/4/2023); Title Change Occurs

On March 4th, the Yokohama Radiant Hall in Yokohama, Japan hosted the DDT Pro-Wrestling DDT YOKOHAMA Unlimited Vol.2 event.

The road to the March 19th KO-D Openweight Title match between the current champion Yuji Hino and #1 contender Yukio Naya began as they were on opposite sides of a tag team main event match. Yuji Hino teamed with Yukio Sakaguchi as they faced Yukio Naya and Takeshi Masada. Hino and Naya gave us a sample of what to expect on March 19th as they shared the ring on a few occasions in this match up.

The Ironman Heavymetalweight Championship changed hands as Akito won the Battle Royal to become the new champion.

Daisuke Sasaki made his return from eye surgery and will be added into the DDT Judgement 2023 show.

Here are the full results and highlights for DDT YOKOHAMA Unlimited Vol.2 on 3/4/2023:

Main Event Special Tag Match: Yuji Hino & Yukio Sakaguchi defeated Yukio Naya & Takeshi Masada. Hino pinned Masada for the win.

Yuji Hino & Yukio Sakaguchi defeated Yukio Naya & Takeshi Masada. Hino pinned Masada for the win. Special Single Match: Ryota Nakatsu defeated MAO via pinfall

Ryota Nakatsu defeated MAO via pinfall Special Tag Match: Tetsuya Endo & Kotaro Suzuki defeated Jun Akiyama & Yusuke Okada via pinfall. Suzuki pinned Okada for the win.

Tetsuya Endo & Kotaro Suzuki defeated Jun Akiyama & Yusuke Okada via pinfall. Suzuki pinned Okada for the win. DISASTER BOX Vs Harimao!: HARASHIMA & Toru Owashi defeated Kazusada Higuchi & Yuki Ishida via pinfall

HARASHIMA & Toru Owashi defeated Kazusada Higuchi & Yuki Ishida via pinfall Ironman Heavymetalweight Title – Battle Royal: Akito defeats Yoshihiko (c), Shunma Katsumata, Makoto Oishi, Chris Brookes, Antonio Honda, Kazuki Hirata, Saki Akai, Yuki “Sexy” Iino and Danshoku “Dandy” Dieno to become the new champion. Akito tapped out Kazuki Hirata to win the match and the title.

Akito defeats Yoshihiko (c), Shunma Katsumata, Makoto Oishi, Chris Brookes, Antonio Honda, Kazuki Hirata, Saki Akai, Yuki “Sexy” Iino and Danshoku “Dandy” Dieno to become the new champion. Akito tapped out Kazuki Hirata to win the match and the title. MJ Paul & KANON defeated Soma Takao & Kazuma Sumi via pinfall

Keigo Nakamura & Hideki Okatani defeated Toi Kojima & Yuya Koroku via pinfall

Hino running into you must feel like a refrigerator slamming face first 😱 🔽LIVE on WRESTLE UNIVERSEhttps://t.co/lXiphsDErv#ddtpro pic.twitter.com/8E84uSphuf — DDT Pro-Wrestling (English) (@ddtproENG) March 4, 2023

The Tetsuya Special is -always- a sight to see! 🔽LIVE on WRESTLE UNIVERSEhttps://t.co/lXiphsDErv#ddtpro pic.twitter.com/ARVyoYqpXD — DDT Pro-Wrestling (English) (@ddtproENG) March 4, 2023

Looks like Nakamura and Okatani finally got that combination working…at the expense of Nakamura himself 😂😂 🔽LIVE on WRESTLE UNIVERSEhttps://t.co/lXiphsDErv#ddtpro pic.twitter.com/WqRcdmrS6X — DDT Pro-Wrestling (English) (@ddtproENG) March 4, 2023