DDT Pro-Wrestling First Dream 2023 Line-Up For 1/3/23; KO-D Tag Team Title Match

DDT Pro-Wrestling will present First Dream 2023 on January 3rd at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. DDT Pro has revealed the full card for this upcoming event.
📢1月3日(火)『初夢2023』後楽園大会、18:30～WRESTLE UNIVERSEで独占LIVE配信‼
►DDT2023年闘い初め！
►CDKvsしゅんまお、KO-Dタッグ王座決定戦！
►超注目の初遭遇、土井vs佐々木のUNIVERSAL挑戦者決定戦！
►正田が竹下に挑む！https://t.co/HEmDtUp7Im#ddtpro pic.twitter.com/1AFSUgBscI
— DDT ProWrestling (@ddtpro) December 31, 2022
First Dream 2023 will be headlined by a KO-D Tag Team Championship Match as the champions Chris Brooks & Masahiro Takanashi defend their titles against MAO & Shunma Katsumata.
AEW and DDT Pro star Konosuke Takeshita is confirmed for this show as well.
📢1月3日(火)『初夢2023』後楽園大会、18:30～WRESTLE UNIVERSEで独占LIVE配信‼
►DDT2023年闘い初め！
►CDKvsしゅんまお、KO-Dタッグ王座決定戦！
►超注目の初遭遇、土井vs佐々木のUNIVERSAL挑戦者決定戦！
►正田が竹下に挑む！https://t.co/ndE2LtyEDf#ddtpro pic.twitter.com/dTOZ9nLvSZ
— DDT ProWrestling (@ddtpro) December 30, 2022
Here is the full card for DDT Pro-Wrestling’s First Dream 2023:
- Main Event 76th KO-D Tag Team Championship Match: Chris Brooks & Masahiro Takanashi (c) vs MAO & Shunma Katsumata
- Naruki Doi vs Daisuke Sasaki (Winner gets a shot at the DDT Universal title held by Yuki Ueno on January 13th)
- Konosuke Takeshita vs Takeshi Masada
- Yuki Ueno & Cara Noir vs MJ Poe & Kanon
- Kazusada Higuchi, HARASHIMA, RSP, Soma Takao & Yuki Ishida vs Tetsuya Endo, Jun Akiyama, Kotaro Suzuki, Yusuke Okada & Yuya Takashika
- Toru Owashi, Kazuki Hirata, Yuji Hino & Yukio Naya vs New Year Pokotan, Yukio Sakaguchi, Saki Akai, Kazuma Sumi
- Yuki “Sexy” Iino & Dandshoku “Dandy” Dino vs Akito & Antonio Honda
- Masato Oishi & Shiori Asahi vs Hideki Okatani & Toui Kojima
DDT Pro-Wrestling Sweet Dreams 2023 will air live of Wrestle-Universe streaming service.