DDT Pro-Wrestling First Dream 2023 Line-Up For 1/3/23; KO-D Tag Team Title Match

DDT Pro-Wrestling will present First Dream 2023 on January 3rd at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. DDT Pro has revealed the full card for this upcoming event.

First Dream 2023 will be headlined by a KO-D Tag Team Championship Match as the champions Chris Brooks & Masahiro Takanashi defend their titles against MAO & Shunma Katsumata.

AEW and DDT Pro star Konosuke Takeshita is confirmed for this show as well.

Here is the full card for DDT Pro-Wrestling’s First Dream 2023:

Main Event 76th KO-D Tag Team Championship Match: Chris Brooks & Masahiro Takanashi (c) vs MAO & Shunma Katsumata

Naruki Doi vs Daisuke Sasaki ( Winner gets a shot at the DDT Universal title held by Yuki Ueno on January 13th)

Konosuke Takeshita vs Takeshi Masada

Yuki Ueno & Cara Noir vs MJ Poe & Kanon

Kazusada Higuchi, HARASHIMA, RSP, Soma Takao & Yuki Ishida vs Tetsuya Endo, Jun Akiyama, Kotaro Suzuki, Yusuke Okada & Yuya Takashika

Toru Owashi, Kazuki Hirata, Yuji Hino & Yukio Naya vs New Year Pokotan, Yukio Sakaguchi, Saki Akai, Kazuma Sumi

Yuki “Sexy” Iino & Dandshoku “Dandy” Dino vs Akito & Antonio Honda

Masato Oishi & Shiori Asahi vs Hideki Okatani & Toui Kojima

DDT Pro-Wrestling Sweet Dreams 2023 will air live of Wrestle-Universe streaming service.