DDT Pro-Wrestling Into The Fight 2023 Full Results (2/26/2023); Major Title Change

The current KO-D Openweight Champion Yuji Hino now knows who his first challenger will be.

Yukio Naya and HARASHIMA met in the main event of Into The Fight 2023 which took place on February 26th at the legendary Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The winner of that match would named the #1 contender to the KO-D Openweight Championship held by Yuji Hino.

Yukio Naya defeated HARASHIMA after hitting a Saito Suplex to win the match and earn the right to face Hino on March 21 at Judgment 2023. This will be Yuji Hino’s first defense of the KO-D Openweight Championship since winning the title from Kazusada Higuchi on January 29th.

A major title change occurred at Into The Fight 2023 as Shinya Aoki, Yuki Ueno & Super Sasadango Machine defeated Tetsuya Endo, Kotaro Suzuki & Yusuke Okada to become the new KO-D 6 Man Tag Team Champions.

AEW’s Kip Sabian double crossed Penelope Ford after Sabian’s 6 man match and defeated her for the DDT Ironman Heavymetalweight Championship, a title that is on the line 24/7. Later backstage, the DDT Pro inflatable wrestling doll Yoshihiko defeated Kip Sabian for the title.

In addition, the D GENERATIONS CUP tournament came to a close as Takeshi Masada defeated Yuya Koroku to earn a spot on the the DDT Pro talent roster heading to the USA in March.

Here are the full results and highlights for DDT Pro-Wrestling Into The Fight 2023: