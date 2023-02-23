DDT Pro-Wrestling Into The Fight 2023 Line-Up (2/26/2023); New #1 Contender To Be Determined

DDT Pro-Wrestling rolls into Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan on February 26, 2023 as the promotion presents “Into The Fight 2023”.

The current KO-D Openweight Champion Yuji Hino will know who his next challenger will be as top contenders Yukio Naya and HARASHIMA will face off to see who earns the right to face Hino for the title.

The KO-D Tag Team Titles will be on the line as the champions MAO & Shunma Katsumata will defend against Yukio Sakaguchi & Hikaru Machida.

The KO-D 6 Man Titles will be also be defended as the champions Tetsuya Endo, Kotaro Suzuki & Yusuke Okada defend against Shinya Aoki, Yuki Ueno & Super Sasadango Machine.

In addition, the finals of the D Generations Cup will take place on the event.

AEW’s Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford are scheduled for this show as well.

Here is the full card for DDT Pro-Wrestling Into The Fight 2023: