DDT Pro-Wrestling Into The Fight 2023 Line-Up (2/26/2023); New #1 Contender To Be Determined

DDT Pro-Wrestling rolls into Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan on February 26, 2023 as the promotion presents “Into The Fight 2023”.
The current KO-D Openweight Champion Yuji Hino will know who his next challenger will be as top contenders Yukio Naya and HARASHIMA will face off to see who earns the right to face Hino for the title.
The KO-D Tag Team Titles will be on the line as the champions MAO & Shunma Katsumata will defend against Yukio Sakaguchi & Hikaru Machida.
The KO-D 6 Man Titles will be also be defended as the champions Tetsuya Endo, Kotaro Suzuki & Yusuke Okada defend against Shinya Aoki, Yuki Ueno & Super Sasadango Machine.
In addition, the finals of the D Generations Cup will take place on the event.
📢2月26日(日)『Into The Fight 2023』後楽園大会、11:30～WRESTLE UNIVERSEで完全LIVE配信‼
►HARASHIMAと納谷がKO-D無差別挑戦権を懸け一騎打ち！
►BURNINGのKO-D6人タッグに青木&上野＆ササダンゴが挑む！
►キップ with ペネロペが聖地・後楽園に初登場！https://t.co/7WSdgPsGJU#ddtpro pic.twitter.com/67HZUUhYxX
AEW’s Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford are scheduled for this show as well.
Here is the full card for DDT Pro-Wrestling Into The Fight 2023:
- KO-D Openweight Title #1 Contender Match: HARASHIMA Vs Yukio Naya
- KO-D Tag Team Championship: MAO & Shunma Katsumata (c) Vs Yukio Sakaguchi & Hikaru Machida
- KO-D 6-Man Tag Team Championship Tetsuya Endo, Kotaro Suzuki & Yusuke Okada (c) Vs Shinya Aoki, Yuki Ueno & Super Sasadango Machine
- D GENERATIONS CUP – Final: Yuya Koroku Vs Takeshi Masada
- International Special 6-Man Tag Match: Yuji Hino, Naruki Doi & Makoto Oishi Vs Kip Sabian (w/ Penelope Ford), Chris Brookes & Hagane
- Special Tag Match: Kazusada Higuchi & Shishamo Power Vs Jun Akiyama & Unagi Mask
- D GENERATIONS CUP 6-Man Tag Match: Hideki Okatani, Yuki Ishida & Ilusion Vs Keigo Nakamura, Toi Kojima & Kazuma Sumi
- 4 Way Tag Match: Yuki “Sexy” Iino & Danshoku “Dandy” Dieno Vs Toru Owashi & Gota Ihashi Vs Saki Akai & Kazuki Hirata Vs Losers Of 23/2 KO-D Tag Team Titles Match
- MJ Paul & KANON Vs Masahiro Takanashi & Antonio Honda