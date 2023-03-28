DDT Pro-Wrestling Star Yukio Naya Out With Broken Ankle

DDT Pro-Wrestling star Yukio Naya will be out of action for 2-3 months after suffering a broken ankle that occurred in a tag team match on March 26th.
ご心配ご迷惑おかけします
足は動かないけど身体はめちゃくちゃに元気です
復帰まで2.3ヶ月くらいかかると病院の先生に言われました
なるべく早く復帰できるよう頑張ります
万全な状態で復帰するのでちょっとだけ待ってて下さい#ddtpro https://t.co/hkES38VCks
— 納谷 幸男 (@yukiotaihou) March 28, 2023
As a result of the injury, Naya is out of the upcoming King of DDT tournament and has been replaced by Yusuke Okada.
「KING OF DDT 2023」にエントリーされていた納谷幸男選手の欠場に伴い、岡田佑介選手が代替出場いたします。https://t.co/WFLPFtGmoX#KINGofDDT #ddtpro pic.twitter.com/I8z8yOdQWD
— DDT ProWrestling (@ddtpro) March 28, 2023
Last week, Yukio Naya unsuccessfully challenged Yuji Hino for the KO-D Openweight Title.
Naya has indicated that he will do his best to get back as soon as possible and when he returns, he’ll be in perfect condition.
PWMania.com wishes a very speedy recovery for Yukio Naya.