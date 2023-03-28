DDT Pro-Wrestling Star Yukio Naya Out With Broken Ankle

DDT Pro-Wrestling star Yukio Naya will be out of action for 2-3 months after suffering a broken ankle that occurred in a tag team match on March 26th.

As a result of the injury, Naya is out of the upcoming King of DDT tournament and has been replaced by Yusuke Okada.

Last week, Yukio Naya unsuccessfully challenged Yuji Hino for the KO-D Openweight Title.

Naya has indicated that he will do his best to get back as soon as possible and when he returns, he’ll be in perfect condition.

