DDT Pro-Wrestling Sweet Dreams 2023 Card Revealed (1/13/23)

On January 13th, DDT Pro-Wrestling’s Sweet Dreams 2023 event rolls into the Shinjuku FACE venue in Tokyo, Japan.
📢Sweet Dreams！2022 TOUR in SHINJUKU 〜 FIRE！〜
🔥サバイバル3WAY形式のUNIVERSAL戦、上野vs土井vs佐々木！
🔥バースデーの高木は阿部との"チーム煩悩大社長"始動！
🔥勝俣“ちゅんま”瞬馬がフェロモンズ体験入店！
📅1/13(金) @東京・新宿FACE
ぴあ▶️ https://t.co/4IJzPGQuSp#ddtpro pic.twitter.com/xAjQfQmjx3
— DDT ProWrestling (@ddtpro) January 7, 2023
DDT Pro-Wrestling revealed the match card for this upcoming show.
This event will be headlined by a DDT Universal Title match as the current champion Yuki Ueno will defend his title against Naruki Doi and Daisuke Sasaki in a triple threat match.
Naruki Doi and Daisuke Sasaki met on January 3rd at First Dream 2023 to determine the next challenger for Ueno. Their match ended in a draw which led to the triple threat match.
This will be Yuki Ueno’s third defense of the title.
Here is the full card for DDT Pro-Wrestling Sweet Dreams 2023 for January 13:
- DDT UNIVERSAL Championship Match: Yuki Ueno (c) vs Naruki Doi vs Daisuke Sasaki
- Kotaro Suzuki vs Soma Takao
- Kazusada Higuchi & Yuki Ishida vs Yuji Hino & Yukio Naya
- Sanshiro Takagi & Fuminori Abe vs Chris Brooks & Takeshi Masada
- Yuki “Sexy” Iino & Danshoku “Dandy” Dieno & Shunma “Chunma” Katsumata vs Akito & Kazuki Hirata & Yuya Koruku
- MAO & Toi Kojima vs. Oishi Masho & Asahi Shiori
- MJ Paul & KANON vs Antonio Honda & Kazuma Sumi
- Tetsuya Endo & Jun Akiyama & Yusuke Okada vs HARASHIMA & Hideki Okaya & Keigo Nakamura
This event will air live on Wrestle-Universe streaming service.