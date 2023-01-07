DDT Pro-Wrestling Sweet Dreams 2023 Card Revealed (1/13/23)

On January 13th, DDT Pro-Wrestling’s Sweet Dreams 2023 event rolls into the Shinjuku FACE venue in Tokyo, Japan.

DDT Pro-Wrestling revealed the match card for this upcoming show.

This event will be headlined by a DDT Universal Title match as the current champion Yuki Ueno will defend his title against Naruki Doi and Daisuke Sasaki in a triple threat match.

Naruki Doi and Daisuke Sasaki met on January 3rd at First Dream 2023 to determine the next challenger for Ueno. Their match ended in a draw which led to the triple threat match.

This will be Yuki Ueno’s third defense of the title.

Here is the full card for DDT Pro-Wrestling Sweet Dreams 2023 for January 13:

DDT UNIVERSAL Championship Match: Yuki Ueno (c) vs Naruki Doi vs Daisuke Sasaki

Kotaro Suzuki vs Soma Takao

Kazusada Higuchi & Yuki Ishida vs Yuji Hino & Yukio Naya

Sanshiro Takagi & Fuminori Abe vs Chris Brooks & Takeshi Masada

Yuki “Sexy” Iino & Danshoku “Dandy” Dieno & Shunma “Chunma” Katsumata vs Akito & Kazuki Hirata & Yuya Koruku

MAO & Toi Kojima vs. Oishi Masho & Asahi Shiori

MJ Paul & KANON vs Antonio Honda & Kazuma Sumi

Tetsuya Endo & Jun Akiyama & Yusuke Okada vs HARASHIMA & Hideki Okaya & Keigo Nakamura

This event will air live on Wrestle-Universe streaming service.