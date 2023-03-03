DDT Pro-Wrestling’s Yukio Naya Says He Will Defeat Yuji Hino For The KO-D Openweight Title

On March 21st, Yukio Naya will challenge the current KO-D Openweight Champion Yuji Hino at DDT Pro-Wrestling’s 26th Anniversary event which has been named Judgment 2023.

A press conference was held on March 2nd for the huge event which takes place at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. During the press conference, Yukio Naya made the declaration that he will win the KO-D Openweight Title from Yuji Hino on March 21.

“This is my first KO-D Openweight challenge. I definitely want to win the belt from Mr. Hino by doing the best main event that I can’t lose to.”, said Yukio Naya.

Yuji Hino responded by saying – “I won the belt and said it in the ring, DDT has big and strong players. Naya and HARASHIMA met for the right to challenge. I was shown at the venue, but I was asked to show me a match that was particular about strength. In a truly wonderful match, Naya won and will challenge for this belt. I’m going to show you a strong fight that no other person can do.”

Pro Wrestling legend Kenta Kobashi, who will be a special observer for the title match, indicated while he can’t predict a winner, the fans should expect a battle for the KO-D Openweight Championship on March 21 at Judgment 2023.