DDT Yokohama Unlimited Vol 1 Results – February 11, 2023

Tag Team Match

Pheromones defeated Toru Owashi & Antonio Honda by submission via Cross Buttocks Armbreaker on Honda (30:03:40) (Pre Show)

Block A Match Of The 2023 D Generations Cup

Yuya Koroku (4) defeated Ilusion (0) via Modified Triangle Lancer (8:11)

Block B Match Of The 2023 D Generations Cup

10 Man Tag Team Champion Toi Kojima (4) defeated Keigo Nakamura (2) via Kojima In Wonderland (7:58)

Block B Match Of The 2023 D Generations Cup

Takeshi Masada (2) defeated Yuki Ishida (0) via Samurai Driver (9:34)

8 Man Tag Team Match

Burning & Noriyuki Yoshida defeated Chris Brookes,Akito,Soma Takao & Hikaru Machida by submission via Yurikamome on Sumi (10:08)

6 Man Tag Team Match

Yukio Sakaguchi,Hideki Okatani & Hikaru Machida defeated 10 Man Tag Team Champions The 37Kamina & Kazuki Hirata via Iai Punch on Hirata (11:26)

Sanshiro Takagi defeated 10 Man Tag Team Champion & KO-D Tag Team Champion Shunma Katsumata via Stone Cold Stunner (9:02)

Tag Team Match

Harimao defeated Damnation TA via Lariat on MJ Paul (10:20)

Tag Team Match

Harashima & Yukio Naya defeated KO-D Openweight Champion Yuji Hino & Makoto Oishi via Back Drop on Oishi (14:37)

D Generations Cup Standings After Night 3

Block A

1st Place- Hideki Okatani & Yuya Koroku (4 Points) (2-0)

Last Place- Kazuma Sumi & Ilusion (0 Points) (0-2)

Block B

1st Place- 10 Man Tag Team Champion Toi Kojima (4 Points) (2-0)

2nd Place- Keigo Nakamura & Takeshi Masada (2 Points) (1-1)

Last Place- Yuki Ishida (0 Points) (0-2)