Dean Malenko Gives High Praise To AEW Star

During an appearance on Chris Jericho’s Talk is Jericho podcast, AEW producer/coach Dean Malenko gave high praise to Rey Fenix:

“He really understands the art of selling and letting things digest with the audience. When he first came here, he was all over the place. Slowly but surely, he’s starting to grasp it. When you’re writing something, every sentence has a period or a comma so you can stop, digest what happened [and] then go on to the next thing. Before he was just like one long book with no periods and all the words just got jammed together.

So he’s really improved on that. You can really see the difference. He’s probably one of the top guys we have right now in the company. Every week I watch him, I just get amazed more than the previous week I see him. He has, like Rey, the rare gift of his body motions and his body language getting sympathy from the audience.”