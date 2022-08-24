Dean Muhtadi Talks About How He’ll Never Work For WWE, Already Working With AEW

Dean Muhtadi recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the former WWE Superstar previously known as Mojo Rawley spoke about already doing some work with AEW through his talent agency, as well as whether he would ever return to wrestling, most notably with WWE.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On how he has already done some work with AEW through his talent agency: “I actually haven’t spoken [in] person with Tony Khan at all. We do represent some AEW talent, and mission number one with them is not put them in a position that’s going to put them in a tough place with AEW … We’ve had plenty of conversations with the team at AEW. They’re familiar with what we have going on.”

On whether he would ever return to wrestling, specifically WWE: “If I was ever to go back it is far less about coming up with the right financial amount. For where I am in my career right now, that is pretty far down the line … I’ve always thought that if I did go back to pro wrestling, whether that be WWE or somewhere else, I could be me … I always thought being me was enough of a selling chip, enough of a gimmick or persona to have a main event run in company.”

