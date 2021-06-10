Debut And More Announced For This Week’s WWE 205 Live

WWE has announced two matches for Friday’s 205 Live – Ari Sterling & Asher Hale vs. Tony Nese & Ariya Daivari, as well as newcomer Grayson Waller vs. Sunil Singh.

Waller is the former Matty Wahlberg from Australia. He was signed in the same April Performance Center Class that included Sarray, PC Coach Hideki Suzuki, and others.

Below is WWE’s full preview for Friday’s show plus Waller’s tweet on his new name-

New name, but the attitude is the same. @WWE205Live this Friday (Saturday in Aus) pic.twitter.com/XGtk2iAZkc — Grayson Waller (@GraysonWWE) June 10, 2021

Sterling and Hale to tangle with Nese and Daivari, Waller to debut against Sunil on 205 Live

In what is certain to be a thrilling edition of 205 Live, Ari Sterling and Asher Hale will pair up for a bout against Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari, while Sunil Singh will battle the debuting Grayson Waller.

Sterling, who pulled off a narrow victory against Hale several weeks ago, will now team up with his fellow newcomer to match wits and fists against a pair of common enemies in Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari.

The Premier Athlete and Daivari Dinero have made no bones about their contempt for rookies, and they’ll look to send an emphatic message to the promising newcomers.

Speaking of 205 Live rookies, Waller is primed to make his WWE debut against the veteran Singh.

Waller is seeking a statement victory in his first bout, though he’s certain to be in for a tough test in his first match against the former 24/7 Champion.

Don’t miss an edge-of-your-seat edition of 205 Live, streaming Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network elsewhere!