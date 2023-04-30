Debut And More Set For Tuesday’s WWE NXT, Updated Line-Up

For Tuesday’s WWE NXT episode, a debut and several matches have been announced.

Dani Palmer will make her main show debut, but no opponent has been announced.

Palmer made her NXT live debut in September 2022, and has since made 7 NXT Level Up appearances, including a loss to Thea Hail on November 18, a loss to Sol Ruca on December 16, a loss to Amari Miller and Elektra Lopez on January 6, a win over Lola Vice on January 27, a loss to Lash Legend on February 10, a loss to Lyra Valkyrie on March 10, and a win over Legend and Jakara Jackson on April 7. Palmer also lost to Stevie Turner in her NXT debut on January 31, and she worked the New Year’s Evil Battle Royal on January 10.

“The up-and-coming Dani Palmer will make her highly anticipated in-ring debut next week on NXT. The electrifying Palmer will look to captivate the audience and keep growing as an NXT Superstar just as she’s done at the WWE Performance Center. Tune in to WWE NXT at 8/7 C on USA to see Palmer make her incredible NXT debut!,” WWE wrote in their official preview.

WWE also confirmed that Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre will defend their NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships against Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. Dawn and Fyre were assigned to RAW in the WWE Draft last night, but they were met with opposition from the former champions.

The following is Tuesday’s announced lineup:

* Dani Palmer makes her debut

* Axiom vs. Scrypts

* Gigi Dolin vs. Jacy Jayne

* Joe Coffey vs. Joe Gacy. If Gacy wins The Dyad will earn a shot at NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus. If Coffey wins, The Dyad can no longer challenge for the titles as long as Gallus are champions

* NXT North American Champion Wes Lee defends against Drew Gulak

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre defend against Katana Chance and Kayden Carter before Dawn and Fyre go to RAW