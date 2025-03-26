Debut Episode Of Stephanie’s Places Now Available

ESPN+ released the following:

ESPN Original Series Stephanie’s Places Premieres Today on ESPN+, Featuring Paul “Triple H” Levesque and CM Punk

Stephanie’s Places premieres today and is now available to stream on ESPN+.

In this week’s premiere episode, Stephanie McMahon visits her husband and WWE Chief Content Officer, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, at the new WWE Headquarters before she heads to Cleveland for SummerSlam, where she meets up with CM Punk who reflects on his shocking return to the WWE after nearly a decade away from the ring.

“‘If your dreams don’t scare the sh*t out of you, you need bigger dreams.’ Thank you CM Punk for your inspiration (and of course, the big, sweaty hug!) I’m honored to have you as the first guest of Stephanie’s Places on ESPN+ this Wednesday!”

“The moment that taught us to never say ‘never,’ ever again. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon dig deep into CM Punk’s shocking WWE return when Stephanie’s Places premieres on ESPN+!”

Produced by Omaha Productions in partnership with ESPN and WWE, the 10-episode series follows WWE icon Stephanie McMahon as she explores the pockets of America that helped shape the journeys of some of the most famous names in WWE history.

New episodes debut Wednesdays on ESPN+ and will also be available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ for Disney Bundle subscribers.

About ESPN Originals

ESPN Originals are premium programs that take fans inside the biggest moments, athletes, and stories in sports. With critically acclaimed, award-winning series — including the Emmy®-winning Man in the Arena: Tom Brady, Peyton’s Places and the Places universe, In the Arena: Serena Williams, Full Court Press, and Clutch: The NBA Playoffs — ESPN Originals deliver bold perspectives and unparalleled access to the narratives that define the modern sports world. ESPN Originals can be seen on ESPN channels and ESPN+, as well as on Disney+ and Hulu for Disney Bundle subscribers.