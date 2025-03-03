DEFY To Crown New World Champion In High-Stakes Tournament

DEFY issued the following to us:

DEFY AFTERMATH: A NEW DEFY WORLD CHAMPION WILL BE CROWNED!

SATURDAY, MARCH 15TH at the historic Washington Hall DEFY AFTERMATH will see a special SUPER 8XGP one night tournament to crown a NEW DEFY WORLD CHAMPION!

The SUPER 8XGP will consist of two 4 Way tournament matches. The winners of each match will go on later that evening where the winner will be crowned the NEW DEFY World Champion!

That’s not the only DEFY specialty match you will see on Saturday, March 15th.

At DEFY AFTERMATH a first ever all-women’s DEFY 2 SURVIVE match.

The DEFY 2 Survive match is a blind draw elimination tag team match. Only one winner will survive this special tag team match. We are presenting numerous Seattle debut’s including former PROGRESS Women’s Champion RHIO. We will also see the DEFY debut of BROOKE HAVOK, and ANNA BERETTA! Also entered into the match is ring veteran NICOLE MATTHEWS. You will also see LIIZA HALL, DANIKA DELLA ROUGE and more.

Tickets are available at:

https://www.DefyWrestling.com

UPCOMING DEFY DATES:

SUNDAY, APRIL 13th at Washington Hall, Seattle WA

THURSDAY, APRIL 17th at Pearl Theatre at Palms Casino, Las Vegas NV

For sponsorship, group rates, and more please contact: [email protected]