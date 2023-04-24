DEFY Wrestling Making UK Debut In Double Bill With PROGRESS Wrestling

The following press release was issued to PWMania.com:

DEFY WRESTLING MAKE THEIR DEBUT IN THE UNITED KINGDOM AUGUST 26TH

DEFY WRESTLING, among the premiere wrestling promotions in the United States will be making their debut in the United Kingdom Saturday, August 26th at the famous ELECTRIC BALLROOM in Camden London! DEFY Wrestling will be part of a historic double bill with PROGRESS Wrestling the day before AEW debuts at Wembley Stadium.

This double bill is a destination event for thousands of wrestling fans from around the world who will be converging on London for this once in a lifetime event. Make sure you are a part of this historic weekend of wrestling!

DEFY WRESTLING: The Splendid & the Vile: Saturday, August 26th special start time at NOON.

PROGRESS WRESTLING: Chapter 155 – It’s Clobberin’ Time: Saturday, August 26th with a 4:00 PM start.

TICKETS ON SALE at DEFYWrestling.com | PROGRESSWrestling.com