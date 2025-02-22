DEFY Wrestling Set For WrestleMania Weekend Show At The Palms Casino Resort

The following was issued to PWMania.com:

DEFY COMES TO THE PEARL THEATRE AT PALMS CASINO RESORT

DEFY LIVING PROOF kicks-off THE COLLECTIVE Thursday, April 17th in the 11:00AM time slot.

One of professional wrestling’s hottest independent companies comes to Las Vegas as part of The Collective. Last year DEFY had the most successful opening event in the history of the Collective and we look to do the same this year!

Former DEFY World Champion KENTA looks to gain his championship back. But good ol’ MANCE WARNER stands in his way!

Also a tag team match of the ages:

ROCK N’ ROLL EXPRESS vs. THE MIDNIGHT HEAT

Tickets are on sale now:

https://www.DefyWrestling.com