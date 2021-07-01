Del “The Patriot” Wilkes Passes Away At Age 59

Veteran pro wrestler “The Patriot” Del Wilkes has reportedly passed away. The legendary Wilkes passed away earlier today from a massive heart attack, according to The Charleston Post & Courier. He was just 59 years old.

Wilkes, who leaves behind a wife of of 40+ years named Cathy, began wrestling in 1988, and had runs with WWE, WCW, AWA, promotions in Japan, and more. He is a former two-time WCW World Tag Team Champion, and a former AWA World Tag Team Champion. Wilkes last wrestled for WWE in October 1997, losing to WWE Hall of Famer Jim Neidhart on Shotgun Saturday Night. He was released in early 1998.

Wilkes retired from pro wrestling after leaving WWE due to a triceps injury. He had worked for the past 16 years as a car salesman in Columbia, South Carolina.