Delirious’ MLW Debut Announced

Delirious is headed to Major League Wrestling.

On Tuesday, MLW announced that Delirious will be making his promotional debut at the upcoming MLW Fightland 2022 special event.

“Major League Wrestling has announced on Twitter that the legendary Delirious will be making his debut for the promotion at the October 30th Fightland ’22 event from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania,” read the announcement. “At this time…it is unknown who Delirious will be facing.”

Check out the actual tweet embedded below courtesy of MLW’s official Twitter feed.