Demolition Signs WWE Legends Deal As Hall Of Fame Speculation Grows

Legendary tag team Demolition—consisting of Ax (Bill Eadie) and Smash (Barry Darsow)—has taken another significant step toward a potential WWE Hall of Fame induction.

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE added Demolition’s profile back to the WWE Alumni section, sparking speculation among fans that the duo could finally receive their long-awaited Hall of Fame nod this year.

According to PWInsider.com, WWE has signed Demolition to official WWE Legends deals, further fueling speculation that their induction may be on the horizon.

Demolition remains one of the most iconic tag teams from the late 1980s to early 1990s, leaving a lasting impact on WWE’s tag team division. The duo captured the WWE Tag Team Championship three times, with their first reign standing as the longest in history until The New Day surpassed it decades later.

Despite their legendary status, tensions between Demolition and WWE have persisted for years. Their issues with the company trace back to a 1997 lawsuit over name and gimmick rights, as well as their involvement in a 2016 concussion-related class-action lawsuit against WWE, which strained their relationship with the company.

Signs of a thaw between WWE and Demolition have become more apparent. Barry Darsow previously revealed that WWE invited the team to last year’s WrestleMania and Hall of Fame ceremony, though they were unable to attend due to prior commitments.

Now, with their Legends contracts secured, the question remains: Will WWE finally induct Demolition into the Hall of Fame this year?

Stay tuned for further updates as WWE finalizes its Hall of Fame class for 2025.