Demolition’s WWE Hall Of Fame Induction Could Finally Be Happening

Legendary tag team Demolition—comprised of Ax (Bill Eadie) and Smash (Barry Darsow)—appears to have mended fences with WWE, potentially paving the way for their long-awaited induction into the WWE Hall of Fame.

The strained relationship between Demolition and WWE dates back to a 1997 lawsuit over the rights to their name and gimmick, as well as their involvement in a 2016 concussion-related class-action lawsuit. However, signs of reconciliation emerged when Darsow revealed that WWE had invited the duo to last year’s WrestleMania and Hall of Fame ceremony, though they were unable to attend due to prior commitments.

Under Triple H’s leadership, WWE has taken significant steps to recognize and honor legends regardless of past disputes. Eadie has since expressed optimism about their standing with the company. Additionally, Demolition’s profile has been reinstated in WWE’s Alumni section, fueling speculation that they could finally receive a Hall of Fame induction this year.

Originally a duo, Demolition later expanded with the addition of Crush (Brian Adams). The team dominated WWE’s tag division, winning the World Tag Team Championship three times, including a record-breaking reign. Their combined days as champions remain a WWE record. They also engaged in memorable rivalries with iconic teams such as The Road Warriors, The Hart Foundation, and The British Bulldogs.

With the Hall of Fame ceremony approaching, fans are eager to see if Demolition will finally take their rightful place among wrestling’s greats.