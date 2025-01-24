Deonna Purrazzo Has Been Very Local With Management About Lack Of AEW TV Time

AEW has an extensive roster, with some talents going unused for extended periods. Among them is Deonna Purrazzo, who joined AEW last year after a successful run in TNA, AAA, and ROH.

During her time in AEW, Purrazzo feuded with top stars like Mariah May, Toni Storm, and Hikaru Shida. Toward the end of 2024, she formed an alliance with Valkyrie, creating the faction known as “The Vendetta.”

According to Fightful Select, “Deonna Purrazzo has been very vocal to management about wanting to be utilized more and better. Especially around the Full Gear show in her hometown.” Despite her efforts, Purrazzo has not been prominently featured.

Her last match took place on the January 4th episode of Collision, where she lost to Toni Storm. There is currently no word on when Purrazzo will return to in-ring action.