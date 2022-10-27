Deonna Purrazzo Looks Back At Stories Behind Her IMPACT Knockouts Title Reigns

Deonna Purrazzo recently appeared as a guest on the Ref’in It Up podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the women’s wrestling veteran spoke about her history with the IMPACT Knockouts Championship.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she sounds off on these subjects with her thoughts.

On losing the IMPACT Knockouts title at Bound For Glory 2020 to her mystery opponent, Su Yung: “Bound For Glory (2020), Kylie (Rae) got hurt, my surprise opponent was Su. I did lose. They had me win it back three or four weeks later in a No DQ match. There was supposed to be one other time, right before Slammiversary 2021 where I ended up wrestling Thunder Rosa, that I was maybe going to lose, but I was doing stuff with AAA and whether it was a miscommunication or what it was, my AAA match for Triplemania became a title vs. title match and then I couldn’t lose because I had said I would put the title on the line.”

On how she almost dropped the title again on several occasions but outside forces stopped it from happening: “I went to them and was like, ‘I’m down to do whatever you need. If I’m not the champion, that’s fine, but whoever is the champion needs to go to Triplemania and not me.’ That way the Knockouts Championship is still defended, and it’s still title vs. title, but now there are other implications and things involved that are bigger than one match. I ended up keeping it. They didn’t know what my match at Slammiversary was going to be. I ended up wrestling someone else, and they had to leave, and it was a whole thing. The mystery opponent was, I didn’t know until a couple days before. Then, Mickie got released (from WWE) and it all fell into place, but there were those two times where I was supposed to lose, but things happened and I was maybe going to lose, but maybe not, no one could really figure it out, but there were so many outside forces happening that had me hold onto it way longer.”

Check out the complete Deonna Purrazzo interview from the Ref’in It Up program by visiting Apple.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.