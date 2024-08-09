Deonna Purrazzo On MJF And Britt Baker Incident, Similarities Between TNA – AEW Locker Rooms

AEW star Deonna Purrazzo spoke with Stephanie Chase on a number of topics related to pro wrestling, including the backstage incident between AEW American Champion MJF and Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. as well as the similarities between the TNA and AEW locker rooms.

Purrazzo said, “Very similar. I think this was just one instance (MJF & Britt Baker) that sparked a lot of drama, and also kind of took on a life of its own. The rumor mill starts going and things aren’t as they were. People add their two cents and it makes it way bigger than it was. I think this was an isolated incident because everything else that I’ve experienced in this locker room is supportive, encouraging, is a lot of camaraderie. We just recently celebrated people’s birthdays and had birthday cakes and sang. I feel this locker room doesn’t get as much credit as it deserves for that type of camaraderie. I don’t know what it was like before. I can only speak to my experiences, but I feel like it doesn’t get enough credit as it deserves.”

