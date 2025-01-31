Deonna Purrazzo On What She Wants To Achieve At AEW All In: Texas

AEW star Deonna Purrazzo spoke with MuscleMan Malcolm on a number of topics, including how she wants to challenge Athena for her ROH Women’s World Title at All In: Texas.

Purrazzo said, “I would love to challenge for that. I would also like to remind everybody that I never got a rematch after I lost the Ring of Honor Women’s World Championship. I would also like to remind everyone that that championship was created basically in my image. OG, from 2015. Ten years ago, this July, will be the birth of Women of Honor at the time. So I think it would be a fairy tale ending to maybe wrestle Athena at All In two weeks before that 10-year anniversary, and recapture my Ring of Honor Women’s World Title.”

