Deonna Purrazzo Posts Nude Photo Of Herself

Impact Wrestling Superstar Deonna Purrazzo took to Instagram on Thursday, showing a photo of herself nude on a beach during a recent photoshoot. The photo is strategically shot so there is nothing NSFW here. She said,

“I’ve held onto this pic for a long time but it’s my favorite from this last shoot w/ @forerophotography. I never felt/thought I’d be so comfortable in my own skin. I’m so happy to be able to share it confidently.”

Purrazzo was released from WWE in April and has since re-joined Impact Wrestling.