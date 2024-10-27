Deonna Purrazzo Recalls Facing Nia Jax In Her Second WWE NXT Match

AEW star Deonna Purrazzo appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, where she talked about a number of topics including facing reigning WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax back in 2015.

Purrazzo said, “I love Nia, and she has always been so giving to her opponents. So I remember it was I think her second match in NXT after she debuted, it was me, and I was intimidated because I’m like, ‘Oh gosh. She’s new, I’m new, this could be really bad. Sarah Amato helped produce, Triple H was in the ring helping produce. She was just such a sponge to all the things. She gave me a couple of things, way more than I needed at that time.”

On seeing Jax’s development:

“I think she’s such a great person, and to be in those moments with her was really exciting for me. I like to see that development, and I was really grateful to be a part of it.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.