Deonna Purrazzo Talks About Affect IMPACT Knockouts Will Have On Women’s Wrestling In The Future

The IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts division deserves a lot of credit.

“The Virtuosa” thinks so.

Deonna Purrazzo recently appeared as a guest on The Mark Hoke Show for an interview, during which she spoke about her belief that the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts division will continue to push the boundaries for women’s wrestling.

Featured below are some of the highlights where she touches on this topic with her thoughts.

On how she does want to have kids in the future: “I just got married (to Steve Maclin), I definitely want to be a mom one day. That is kind of what my long-term goal is. In wrestling, I want to feel like I’ve done everything before I take a leave of absence and go be a mom. Specifically at IMPACT, for the Knockouts, there is a legacy.”

On how the Knockouts Division continues to push boundaries: “We continue to get opportunities to push boundaries and have the first-ever Knockouts Ultimate X match that Tasha Steelz won at Hard To Kill 2022, that same night we had the first-ever Knockouts World Championship pay-per-view (main event), myself and Mickie James, in the first-ever Texas Deathmatch. Mickie was in the second-ever pay-per-view main event against Jordynne Grace when she won the Knockouts World Championship. We’re continuing to get these opportunities, but it’s not as frequent as I would like. I want to see women main event all the time. I want it to be a regular thing. With that, not just because we’re women, but because we’re telling stories that warrant us getting the main event.”

On how she wants to keep telling incredible stories and hopefully become a three-time Knockouts Champion: “In terms of what I’d like to do is be able to tell another incredible story similar to what I did to Mickie James and become a three-time Knockouts World Champion. That’s my ultimate goal in the next year. After that, it’s being able to settle down and be like, ‘I’m comfortable with where I’m at in wrestling’ and see what real life has for me. I’m in college, I graduate in July, there is some real life stuff going on that I’m really focused on and excited for in my future.”

