Deonna Purrazzo Talks About Possibly Adding Knockouts Trios Titles To IMPACT

Should IMPACT Wrestling expand their Knockouts division to include the addition of Knockouts Trios Championships?

“The Virtuosa” thinks so.

Deonna Purrazzo recently spoke about the possibility of IMPACT Knockouts Trios Titles being added to the mix during an interview on the Straight Talk Wrestling podcast.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On the possibility of IMPACT adding Knockouts Trios titles to the mix: “Absolutely (I’d be interested if IMPACT added Knockouts Trios Titles). Like I said, I want all of the opportunities for our division so there’s more women that come in the door and it makes sense for us to do that then 100 percent. Find me two other people and I wanna be a trios.”

On the idea of a trios division, she hopes IMPACT continues to build its Knockouts tag team division as there are only two regular tag teams: “But I think, you know, we do have a Knockouts World Tag Team Championship division and we have kind of just two tag teams right now that rule that division. The Coven, who are the current champions and then the Death Dollz so I think before there’s a trios division, I think we grow that Knockouts tag team division first but like I said, if there’s ever the opportunity and the women to do it, then let’s do it, 100 percent and IMPACT is the right place to do it because they’ll treat it right and it’ll get story and time and it won’t just be a thing thrown to the side.”

