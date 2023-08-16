Deonna Purrazzo Talks About Steve Maclin’s Condition, Possible WWE Return

Deonna Purrazzo recently appeared as a guest on the Desert Island Graps show for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the IMPACT Wrestling veteran spoke about rehabilitating her career after parting ways with WWE, as well as the status of her husband Steve Maclin.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts.

On the rehabilitation of her career since leaving WWE: “I don’t wanna say no (about a return to WWE) and I want to say yes but I also think that it’s kind of the circumstance of it. I think I’m in a place where I’ve done a lot of partial rehabilitation to my career in the last three years. I’ve been able to turn the tide of what people say about me in the conversations I’m in and submit my place in history and unfortunately, my first time in NXT and WWE did a lot of damage to that and so I think for me, it’s more about being cautious about maybe the situation I would be put in or something like that but I don’t wanna take it off the table because it is WWE and as a kid, I didn’t know any other wrestling. My dream was to become a WWE superstar and my dream has evolved many times over during my career but I think at the end of the day, it’s like, that’s something I’m gonna want to hold onto and say yes to. But I need to learn from my mistakes and do it differently if I was going to.”

On how her husband, Steve Maclin, is doing after being pulled from shows due to a ‘serious injury’ he sustained during Impact’s tour of Australia: “He’s good (Purrazzo said about Steve Maclin). He just saw the doctor yesterday and got some good news so he’s on the way up. He’s on his way to a return. I don’t know when that will be but, he’s on the up and up.”

