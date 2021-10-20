Deonna Purrazzo Talks Farm Fight With Mickie James

The September 30 edition of Impact Wrestling featured Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo attacking Mickie James on her farm, to build to their match at Saturday’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view.

Purrazzo recently spoke with Fightful for an upcoming interview and said the Farm Fight was something she pitched heavily to make happen. There was a small time gap between a set of TV tapings to make it work, so they got it done in about 2.5 hours.

Purrazzo called the Farm Fight her “Sopranos moment” and noted that boyfriend Steve Maclin came along. She said it was very bare bones, with a camera man, producer Jimmy Jacobs, and a sound guy. They discussed where they’d be, what the end of each room and scene would consist of, and how they’d make their way through it.

You can see footage of the Farm Fight below-