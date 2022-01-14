Deonna Purrazzo Wins ROH Women’s Championship On Impact Wrestling

Deonna Purrazzo is your new ROH Women’s World Champion. Tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode saw Purrazzo defeat Rok-C to win the title. Purrazzo’s AAA Reina de Reinas Title was also up for grabs in the “Winner Takes All” main event.

The title change makes Purrazzo the second ROH Women’s World Champion. Rok-C became the inaugural champion by defeating Miranda Alize in the finals of a 15-woman tournament back at Death Before Dishonor XVIII on September 12.

This was Purrazzo’s first ROH match since losing to Kelly Klein at the May 13, 2018 ROH TV tapings, but tonight’s match was made after she challenged Rok-C back at Final Battle in December following her title defense over Willow Nightingale. Rok-C had just four successful title defenses in her reign.

Purrazzo is now a dual champion, but has not defended the AAA title since winning it from Faby Apache at TripleMania XXIX on August 14 of last year.

The ROH Rogue Group invasion storyline, which began at Hard To Kill when ROH stars attacked the 10-Man Hardcore War participants, continued after Purrazzo’s big win. Earlier in the night, the group featuring PCO, Vincent and The OGK attacked D’Lo Brown at the announce table, and later attacked Eddie Edwards backstage. After Purrazzo won the ROH strap, ROH’s Maria Kanellis entered the ring and had words with her. PCO, Vincent and The OGK then hit the ring and surrounded Purrazzo until Matthew Rehwoldt tried to make the save. They beat Rehwoldt down and Purrazzo escaped the ring. Willie Mack and Rich Swann tried to make the save but they were also taken out. Impact went off the air with the ROH stars posing together in the ring.

ROH is currently on a hiatus, but the promotion remains alive as ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham is defending the title on various shows, including at Saturday’s Hard To Kill event, where he retained over Chris Sabin. Gresham also appeared on tonight’s Impact episode and had words with Steve Maclin after Maclin accused him of being involved with the ROH Rogue Group. Gresham told Gia Miller that he has nothing to do with the ROH invasion. ROH announced this week that they will return to action with Supercard of Honor during WrestleMania 38 Weekend, on Friday, April 1 from the Curtis Culwell Center in the Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas area.

