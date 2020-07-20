Deonna Purrazzo’s Contract Status With Impact Wrestling Following Slammiversary

Deonna Purrazzo defeated Jordynne Grace for the Impact Wrestling Knockouts Championship at Slammiversary last night. In a report by Fightful, Deonna will continue to remain on a “pay-per-appearance” deal rather than a written contract. Purrazzo debuted for Impact a month ago following her WWE release.
