Deonna Purrazzo’s Contract Status With Impact Wrestling Following Slammiversary

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Deonna Purrazzo defeated Jordynne Grace for the Impact Wrestling Knockouts Championship at Slammiversary last night. In a report by Fightful, Deonna will continue to remain on a “pay-per-appearance” deal rather than a written contract. Purrazzo debuted for Impact a month ago following her WWE release.

