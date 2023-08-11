Despite ALL OUT Brawl, FTR Still Optimistic About CMFTR vs. The Elite

Despite the ALL OUT Brawl between CM Punk and The Elite, there is still talk about the possibility of a match with all of the wrestlers involved at some point in the future in AEW.

During a recent interview with DAZN, AEW World Tag-Team Champions FTR spoke about a potential Trios match showdown between The Elite and CMFTR.

“If the cards fall into place and the story is right, and the opportunity calls for it, hell yeah, we can do it,” Dax Harwood said.

Cash Wheeler added, “It’s hard to know with all the moving parts that are involved for anybody, but wrestling is all about making the most money for yourself and the company you work for. I think everybody here all agrees with that. The more time passes, the more likely it is we can get to there. You never really know, and I don’t want to say yes, but I hope so.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.