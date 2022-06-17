Despite Lowest Numbers Since Spring 2021 Tony Khan Touts AEW Dynamite Ratings

AEW President, CEO, General Manager, and Head Of Creative Tony Khan took to Twitter Thursday to compliment the ratings for Wednesday’s Road Rager edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS, despite the lowest standard timeslot figures in more than a year.

As previously stated, Road Rager got 761,000 viewers and received a 0.28 rating in the key demographic of 18-49 years old. This week’s audience is down 18.95% from the previous week, while the key demo rating is down 17.64%. The full ratings report for the Road Rager Dynamite episode from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis can be seen here.

Khan thanked fans for watching Dynamite and boasted about this week’s stats in an update. He also promoted TNT’s Road Rager Rampage episode airing on Friday.

“Thank you to everyone who watched #AEWDynamite last night! Though cable/satellite overall was down, we were #1 in our timeslots for each hour of Dynamite + the show tied for #1 overall for Wednesday! We’re back with a big Friday Night #AEWRampage on TNT tomorrow @ 10pm ET/9pm CT!,” Khan wrote.