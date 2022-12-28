Destiny Wrestling Adds Triple Threat Match to “New Beginnings,” Broadcast Team Revealed

Destiny Wrestling confirmed today via social media that a huge triple threat match which includes IMPACT Wrestling stars has been added to their upcoming New Beginnings event on January 29th at the Don Kozlov Arena in Mississauga, Ontario.

Tarik, who is one of the top indy stars in Ontario, will really be put to the test as he will be facing IMPACT Wrestling stars, Steve Maclin and Angels, in a triple threat encounter.

#TRIPLETHREATACTION – @TARIKhatesyou is in for the fight of his life when he faces off against #ImpactWrestling’s @SteveMaclin & @Alan_V_Angels Jan 29th at #NewBeginnings! Tickets available via https://t.co/lBHgQ0NFG3

Front Row is #SOLDOUT

2 VIP Tickets & Limited 2nd Row Remain pic.twitter.com/0EUbpS2rYX — Destiny Wrestling (@DestinyWrestle) December 28, 2022

Tarik is coming off a big win over Kevin Blanchard at Destiny Wrestling’s Homecoming on December 4th and hopes to keep his winning ways intact at New Beginnings.

In addition, to prepare for their first IWTV taping, Destiny Wrestling has announced that Sam Leterna and former WWE star Anthony Carelli have been named as the broadcast team for New Beginnings.

#HUGENEWS – Please join us in welcoming @SamLeterna & @milanmiracle to the #DestinyWrestling Broadcast Team! Both Sam & Anthony have extensive experience in pro wrestling & we feel they will make great additions to New Beginnings Tickets are on SALE NOW https://t.co/lBHgQ0OdvB pic.twitter.com/Bj0lmAreCZ — Destiny Wrestling (@DestinyWrestle) December 26, 2022

Sam Leterna expressed her excitement to be working alongside Anthony Carelli in the broadcast booth.

Pumped to be kicking off the New Year at Destiny alongside @milanmiracle ! Be sure to get your tickets to 1/29 event if you’re in the Toronto area! https://t.co/sOIFw1G8mO — Sam Leterna | #WrestleTea 🍵 (@SamLeterna) December 27, 2022

Here is the updated card for Destiny Wrestling’s New Beginnings:

Destiny Wrestling World Championship: Aiden Prince (c) vs. Jordan Oliver

Aiden Prince (c) vs. Jordan Oliver Destiny Wrestling World Tag Team Championship: Gabriel Fuerza and Vaughn Vertigo (Destroy) (c) vs. Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley (Motor City Machine Guns)

Gabriel Fuerza and Vaughn Vertigo (Destroy) (c) vs. Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley (Motor City Machine Guns) Triple Threat Match: Steve Maclin vs. Angels vs. Tarik

Steve Maclin vs. Angels vs. Tarik Alexia Nicole vs TBD

New Beginnings will be the first Destiny Wrestling show taped for the IWTV streaming service.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.