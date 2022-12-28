Destiny Wrestling Adds Triple Threat Match to “New Beginnings,” Broadcast Team Revealed

By
Lewis Carlan
-

Destiny Wrestling confirmed today via social media that a huge triple threat match which includes IMPACT Wrestling stars has been added to their upcoming New Beginnings event on January 29th at the Don Kozlov Arena in Mississauga, Ontario.

Tarik, who is one of the top indy stars in Ontario, will really be put to the test as he will be facing IMPACT Wrestling stars, Steve Maclin and Angels, in a triple threat encounter.

Tarik is coming off a big win over Kevin Blanchard at Destiny Wrestling’s Homecoming on December 4th and hopes to keep his winning ways intact at New Beginnings.

In addition, to prepare for their first IWTV taping, Destiny Wrestling has announced that Sam Leterna and former WWE star Anthony Carelli have been named as the broadcast team for New Beginnings.

Sam Leterna expressed her excitement to be working alongside Anthony Carelli in the broadcast booth.

Here is the updated card for Destiny Wrestling’s New Beginnings:

  • Destiny Wrestling World Championship: Aiden Prince (c) vs. Jordan Oliver
  • Destiny Wrestling World Tag Team Championship: Gabriel Fuerza and Vaughn Vertigo (Destroy) (c) vs. Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley (Motor City Machine Guns)
  • Triple Threat Match: Steve Maclin vs. Angels vs. Tarik
  • Alexia Nicole vs TBD

New Beginnings will be the first Destiny Wrestling show taped for the IWTV streaming service.

