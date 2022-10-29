Destiny Wrestling Announces First Challenger for Aiden Prince

Destiny Wrestling has announced via Facebook the individual who will be the first challenger for current Destiny World Champion Aiden Prince.

On Sunday December 4th at Destiny’s “Homecoming A Era Begins” event, Aiden Prince will defend his title against indy star Blake Christian. This event will take place at the Don Kolov Arena in Mississauga, Ontario.

Aiden Prince became the Destiny World Champion on October 16th as he ended the nearly 4 year reign of Josh Alexander in a Fatal Four Way Match that also included EC3 and Kevin Blackwood.

Blake Christian is a GCW regular and has also wrestled in AEW, Impact, NJPW and numerous indy promotions. In addition, he has spent some time in the WWE as Trey Baxter.

This will be Aiden Prince’s first defense of the Destiny World Championship. He also holds the Destiny Next Generation Title.

The Destiny World Tag Team Champions Fight or Flight (Vaughn Vertigo and Gabriel Fuerza) are expected to be at “Homecoming A Era Begins” to defend their titles. Their opponents have not yet been named.

Aiden Prince, Gabriel Fuerza and Vaughn Vertigo make up the Destroy faction.

Destiny Wrestling has indicated that they will be announcing more matches for this event soon.