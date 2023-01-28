Destiny Wrestling New Beginnings Card; Aiden Prince, Steve Maclin, Motor City Machine Guns

On January 29th, Destiny Wrestling returns to the Don Kolov Arena in Mississauga, ON as they presents their latest event New Beginnings.

There will be two huge world championship matches that will feature Impact Wrestling Superstars.

The main event will see the current Destiny Wrestling World Champion Aiden Prince defend against Steve Maclin.

The Destiny Wrestling World Tag Team titleholders Gabriel Fuerza and Vaughn Vertigo will attempt to turn back the tough challenge of Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley AKA The Motor City Machine Guns.

In addition, the inaugural Destiny New Era Champion will be determined as Zak Patterson faces Ren Jones for the title.

Also appearing on the card will be Impact Wrestling’s Alan Angels and indy sensations Tarik and Alexia Nicole.

Referee Harry D will be inducted into Destiny Wrestling’s Legends Row by long time friend & Impact Wrestling’s Santino Marella.

Here is the full match card for Destiny Wrestling New Beginnings:

Destiny Wrestling World Title Match: Aiden Prince (c) vs Steve Maclin

Destiny Wrestling World Tag Team Title Match: Gabriel Fuerza and Vaughn Vertigo (Destroy) (c) vs. Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley (Motor City Machine Guns)

Inaugural Destiny New Era Championship Match: Zak Patterson w/Clay Wilson vs. Ren Jones

Tarik vs. Alan Angels

6 Way Scramble Match: Jesse Bieber vs. Evan Greenaway vs. Justin Sane vs. Jax Williams vs. Jonny Deluca vs. Kobe Durst

Alexia Nicole vs. TBD

This event will be taped for IWTV streaming service for a future release.