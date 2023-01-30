Destiny Wrestling New Beginnings Results (1/29/23); Steve Maclin Wins World Title

Destiny Wrestling rolled into the Don Kolov Arena in Mississauga, Ontario on January 29th as the promotion held its New Beginnings event in front of a packed house.

The fans in attendance saw the Destiny Wresting World Championship change hands in the main event as Impact Wrestling superstar Steve Maclin defeated Aiden Prince to become the new champion.

Aiden Prince, who is also signed to Impact Wrestling, suffered a broken ankle during the match. Destiny Wrestling put out a statement that Prince is currently in a cast and will be getting more tests done to the ankle this morning.

PWMania.com wishes Aiden Prince a speedy recovery.

The current Impact Wrestling and New Japan Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley AKA The Motor City Machine Gun were looking to add more gold to their collection as they challenged the current Destiny Wrestling World Tag Team Titleholders Gabriel Fuerza and Vaughn Vertigo AKA Destroy. While Sabin and Shelley were victorious in the match, they did not come away with the titles as Fuerza and Vertigo were disqualified for using their title belts as a weapon. The titles remained with Destroy.

In other action – Ren Jones became the first ever event Destiny Wrestling New Era Champion by defeating Zak Patterson.

Here are the full results from Destiny Wrestling New Beginnings:

6 Way Scramble Match: Evan Greenaway defeated Jesse Bieber, Justin Sane, Jax Williams, Jonny Deluca & Kobe Durst

Evan Greenaway defeated Jesse Bieber, Justin Sane, Jax Williams, Jonny Deluca & Kobe Durst Alexia Nicole defeated Frankie the Mobster who answered her open challenge. (Prior to the match Nicole takes out a security guard who put his hands on her during the previous show.)

Referee Harry D is inducted into the Destiny Wrestling Legend’s Row by Santino Marella