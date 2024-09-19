Detailed Recap Of SKDK Press Briefing On Janel Grant/Vince McMahon Case

SKDK, the PR Firm for Janel Grant, held their scheduled press briefing today to discuss the upcoming Netflix docu-series “Mr. McMahon,” and the sexual assault and sex trafficking allegations against the longtime WWE Chairman.

Featured below is a complete recap of the press briefing from Mike Johnson and PWInsider.com:

* After reviewing the lawsuit, Callis spoke that she hoped the series would “accurately” show Grant’s story, even though Grant was not involved in the film.



* When asked, Callis said that they have not been in contact with any “current victims”, noting that there was a “non-public” investigation ongoing into McMahon by the federal government.



* Grant nor her team has seen the Netlix series.



* They hope the series does Grant’s story justice and shines a light on the “abhorrent actions of Vince McMahon.”



* When asked if Grant had been asked to take part, Callis remarked, “Janel has the right to tell her story” but did not state whether she was or not invited. She noted Grant has the right to share her story in her own time.



* There was brief outreach from some in WWE after the lawsuit was filed (it was not stated who) but they have not heard from anyone there in some time, which makes sense, given they are in active litigation.



* Their lawsuit remains paused at the request of the federal government. They hoped that the investigation will be expedited quickly so they can move forward with civil proceedings.



* During the pause, they have have filed a bill of discovery against Dr. Carlon Colker and his practice, Peak Wellness, Inc. in Connecticut. This is the medical professional McMahon allegedly had Grant see. Callis stated that Grant was given IV treatment and pills to take but was not aware what they were for.



* They stated Grant was coerced and human trafficked and that WWE employees who were aware of her connection to McMahon treated her with “hostility.”



* They said a criminal indictment of McMahon is possible and they want the process to be correct, not rushed.



* They reiterated Grant was a victim in this case, comparing her to the Sean Combs victims.